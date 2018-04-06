SMH: Lorde Was Almost Destroyed For Something She Said About Whitney Houston

New Zealand singer Lorde was about to be dragged to Jersey and back for an Instagram post in reference to Whitney Houston.

Here’s what happened:

So apparently, this week, Lorde had a day off and she decided to celebrate it with a nice bath.

Nice, right?

Only problem is, when she took a picture of her water-filled bath, she captioned it “And iii will always love you.”

Evidence…

As you might know, Whitney’s untimely death was caused by drowning in a bath tub.

So yea.

After the now deleted pic was posted, folks swarmed in on Lorde, calling her caption insensitive and straight up tone death.

Of all the songs by all the singers in the world, Lorde had to caption a picture of her bathtub with Whitney Houston lyrics. pic.twitter.com/u0uN3jgQms — shane telford. (@MrShaneReaction) April 6, 2018

Y'all. Lorde just made a Whitney Houston bathtub joke. I would say cancel her, but canceled folks just end up being more successful in the long run. — tyrese sanders (@tysandsnyc) April 6, 2018

This is disgusting idk how people find it funny. Whitney was a legend. she was amazing. she was a queen. she was a strong black woman. I like lorde but this is truly disgusting pic.twitter.com/B5cR3tolaU — black female (@privsari) April 6, 2018

twitter to lorde after coming for whitney houston pic.twitter.com/QudA2vVnFs — 1942bs (@REGGllE) April 6, 2018

Lorde eventually apologized for her choice of words…

Nah Lorde really didn’t realize what she was doing when she posted that Whitney lyric… she stepped into the Shade Room to clarify though and I am SCREAMING! 😩😂 pic.twitter.com/mdfGqF5PPj — Blue Ivy's Au Pair (@MikeyTBH) April 6, 2018

…and some folks defended her, saying there’s no way she meant any jokes by her post.

To all the people saying Lorde is cancelled bc of insta pic of the bath and the Whitney lyrics caption… people do stuff like that ALL THE TIME it was obvs just a very bad coincidence and i genuinely don’t think Lorde would do that purposefully… — Elliott (@ouhoooh) April 6, 2018

Do you REALLY REALLY GENUINELY THINK that Lorde intentionally mocked Whitney's death REALLY — sleepy (@Ornithohalloran) April 6, 2018

Smh.

Messy.

But it seems there’s folks with forgiveness in their heart.

What do you think of the whole debacle? Are you giving Lorde a pass or should she have known better? Let us know on Twitter or Facebook!

