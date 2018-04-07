Best Spring Break Ever – Family Edition

You guys know that I love sharing great family experiences with our listeners. This spring break was absolutely one of best family get away trips of all time. I had the pleasure of taking my kids and some extended family to a cabin (chalet) in the Smokey Mountains – Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. All for a great discount that I can actually share with you guys! (Click here for discount details).

First the cabin (Hillsong Heaven) was awesome. It featured four master bedrooms all with king beds and jetted Jacuzzi tubs in each room. There was a game loft with arcade games, pool table, ping pong and a 60+ inch smart TV. We utilized every inch of this area! It was great to see the kids play games that didn’t require WiFi, controllers or cell service!

Once we got out and about we got to enjoy many of the attractions that the “Smokey’s” has to offer, including two VERY unique dinning experiences. The first was Dick’s Last Resort – This restaurant features a staff that prides themselves on treating there guest terrible, LOL, It was definitely a unique experience.

My kids got in to a napkin toss fight with another table, I got verbally abused by out waiter and my Pops ended up on the wrong side of a little geriatric comedy. Sounds bad right? It was actually DOPE! If you’re following me on instagram (@GotReec) then you saw it on my stories.

We also got to visit the Hatfield & McCoy Dinner Feud. This dinner show is ALWAYS sold out and I saw why. All you can eat food, extremely memorable show and unforgettable jokes and antics!

All in all this was a great trip and I would recommend it to families of all sizes!

