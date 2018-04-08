Try Not To Vomit When You See The New Food Trend Folks Are Going Crazy Over

Both peanut butter and pickles are acquired tastes — so you when you put them together, that’s a recipe for a nasty a** meal.

Well, wypipo are at it again with a new, basic food craze that’ll further confirm that they have different taste buds than everyone else.

Consider this less a recipe, more of a prod in a direction that you never considered https://t.co/29eYURffPO — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 6, 2018

Pickles are a classic snack on their own, and peanut butter serves it purpose as a condiment sometime — but as a sandwich?

Peanut butter & pickle sandwich is so good omg — dlwlrma (@2wiezy) April 7, 2018

Nah bruh. However, pickle and peanut butter combos have apparently been a thing for a while now.

Say what you will…But peanut butter and pickle on a cracker is my favorite snack! A whole sandwich? Yeah, maybe not! pic.twitter.com/930mJ0sjYU — Audrey (@audreyfsisson) April 6, 2018

But besides the flavoryly challenged, no one is feeling the “pickle-nut butter” sandwich.

I’d like to report a crime https://t.co/rCe8Yzdnt2 — Alexander Quon (@AlexanderQuon) April 7, 2018

A Peanut Butter and Pickle sandwich? SMH. This is the same dark sorcery as Hawaiian Pizza! — HRH Mach I (@Machovellian) April 7, 2018

If you ever come over to my place and make a pickle and peanut butter sandwich so help me god, I will roast you out of existence — Rick (@rickmaitra) April 7, 2018

If you need a recipe to make a sandwich, that says a lot about you as a human being. That is all.

