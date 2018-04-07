Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Yerrr!: NYC Subway Yodeller Inspired By Walmart Cowboy

“She took my timbs, my silky and my chopped cheese!”

Global Grind

Posted 5 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Garbage Can At Illuminated Subway Station

Source: Jerry Hong / EyeEm / Getty

Inspired by Mason Ramsay’s viral fame, this New Yorker remixed the Walmart cowboy’s viral yodeling to fit life in the five boroughs.

A silky du-rag replaces Mason’s cowboy hat as a pair of Timberlands tap to the beat in place of cowboy boots.

Just like Mason, the subway yer-deller’s lyrics were inspired by a woman who broke his heart and walked out of his life with everything.

“She took my timbs, my silky and my chopped cheese,” he sang.

Watch the full performance below.

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest