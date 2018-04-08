N.O. Bounce Legend Big Freedia Thanks Drake For “Nice For What”

The N.O. Bounce that makes Drake’s new single “Nice For What” so infectious was co-signed by local legend Big Freedia.
The New Orleans pioneer thanked Drizzy for the platform via Instagram, writing, “Thank you @champagnepapi for recognizing a real one. The price just went up again!”
Drake replied with a GOAT emoji, triggering even more social media love from the Queen Diva.
See the full posts below.
Woke up this morning with so many comments and text messages we put on for the city me and my #1 producer did it again ! @blaqnmild love you bro my dawg @5thwardweebie on that thang ! @murdabeatz_ y'all did the dam thing @champagnepapi you the goat 🐐 for repping my city we Love you bro truly a honor to be on this project with you 💯❤️ Be Nice to these Niggas For What #godsplan #youalreadyknow #laurynhill ❤️❤️ God is always blessing me a real one 🙌🏾🙏🏾