N.O. Bounce Legend Big Freedia Thanks Drake For “Nice For What”

He thanked Drizzy Ivan instagram for the feature, and informed followers that his “price just went up.”

Guinness World Record And Big Freedia Twerking Event

The N.O. Bounce that makes Drake’s new single “Nice For What” so infectious was co-signed by local legend Big Freedia.

The New Orleans pioneer thanked Drizzy for the platform via Instagram, writing, “Thank you @champagnepapi for recognizing a real one. The price just went up again!”

Drake replied with a GOAT emoji, triggering even more social media love from the Queen Diva.

See the full posts below.

