In case you were wondering, yes Rachel Dolezal is still at it.

Accordong to Twitter user @RayneSimm, Dolezal hooked her mom up with a last-minute braiding and won her over in the process.

Why did my mother get her HAIR BRAIDED BY RACHEL DOLEZAL pic.twitter.com/JedMG8FbUV — raynicorn🌟 (@raynesimm) April 9, 2018

Before the trolls started going in on her mom for going to the sunken place to get her hair did, Rayne added some important context, writing: “Mom is a travelling nurse currently in Idaho/Washington area; She needed her hair done-couldn’t find anyone in the area; (A) family member of Rachel’s is/was my moms patient and referred her.”

Now they’re friends, and Rayne’s mom is riding hard for her girl Rachel, who has a Netflix documentary with her side of the story coming out at the end of April.

Some info:

•my mom is a travelling nurse currently in Idaho/Washington area

•she needed her hair done-couldn’t find anyone in the area

•family member of Rachel’s is/was my moms patient and referred her

•she & Rachel are friends now

•my mom may be in the sunken place idk?? — raynicorn🌟 (@raynesimm) April 9, 2018

Rayne and the rest of Twitter are still figuring out how to process this surprising new development.

Idk if I’m embarrassed? Proud? Supportive? Idk!!! — raynicorn🌟 (@raynesimm) April 9, 2018

