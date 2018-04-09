Trey Songz Dodges Felony Domestic Violence Charge

Trey Songz can breath easier about his felony domestic assault case.

RELATED: Trey Songz Accused Of Hitting Woman In The Face At All-Star Party

According to TMZ, Songz will not be facing felony prosecution for his alleged beating of Andrea Buera in a nightclub over NBA All-Star Weekend.

Law enforcement sources tell us … the singer’s lawyer, Shawn Holley, gave numerous witness statements to LAPD that contradicted Andrea Buera’s account of events during NBA All-Star Weekend in February.

We’re told Holley also provided further info that led to skepticism about Buera’s credibility

The assault was first reported back in February, where she claimed that he beat her so badly that she had to be sent to the hospital. Songz was forced to turn himself in to police, and was released from jail on a $50,000 bond.

RELATED: Trey Songz Responds To Assault Accusations & Turns Himself In To The Cops

In a statement on the situation, Songz claimed that he was “being lied on and falsely accused for someone’s personal gain.”

The case will now be reportedly referred to the L.A. City Attorney, who will decide whether or not to charge Songz with the lesser charge of misdemeanor domestic violence.

SOURCE: TMZ | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Also On Hot 107.9: