Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Asks Entire Cabinet To Resign

Posted 2 hours ago
Newly elected Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance-Bottoms has asked her entire cabinet to step down after work Monday. According to CBS46, all of the mayor’s cabinet must be out of their post by Friday so as not to disrupt city functions.

Mayor Keisha Lance-Bottoms has not giving a definitive reason for asking for so many resignations at one time, but she did say that the actions we’re not related to the federal corruption indictment or a former Atlanta School Board member.

The change comes 2 days before Wednesday, April 11th, which marks 100 days in office for Mayor Lance-Bottoms

