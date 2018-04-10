Entertainment News
Adorable Daddy Duties : Derrick Rose Shares Precious Pictures Of His Pretty Princess

Derrick Rose Shares Photos Of His Beautiful Newborn Daughter

Derrick Rose took some time to share photos of his new precious daughter Layla Malibu Rose with wife Alaina Anderson. Rose and his Alaina eloped in February, and welcomed Layla last month.

 

 

Bff🤞🏽🦄✨🐬🌴

A post shared by Alaina A. Anderson (@alainataughtyou) on

 

 

 

 

