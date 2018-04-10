Adorable Daddy Duties : Derrick Rose Shares Precious Pictures Of His Pretty Princess

1 reads Leave a comment
Derrick Rose Shares Photos Of His Beautiful Newborn Daughter
Derrick Rose took some time to share photos of his new precious daughter Layla Malibu Rose with wife Alaina Anderson. Rose and his Alaina eloped in February, and welcomed Layla last month.
Congrats To DRose On The Birth Of His Daughter Layla! #derrickrose #drose #baby #dad #congratulations #congrats #chicagobullsnation #chicagobulls #chicagobullsfan #bullsnation #bulls #seered #bullsfan #bullsfans #chi #chicago #chicagosports #michaeljordan #jordans #jordan #nbadraft #nbafan #l4l #follow #nba #nbaallstar #minnesotatimberwolves #karlanthonytowns #andrewwiggins #zachlavine
Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – add yours