Already Stressed At Work? Hopefully These Dancers Can Get The Kink Out Your Neck

A few moves for the uptight.

Posted 6 hours ago
The dab is all about that swag

Source: gradyreese / Getty

It seems like only yesterday Friday was here to announce the weekend. But yet again, Monday has come rolling back around and it’s back to business.

If you’re already stressed out, remember…breath, stretch, shake, let it go.

Hopefully, the amazing dancers below will get you in the zone!

Ghetto Black Panther, Ghetto Spider-man, and Backpack Kid go in…

 

M2K visits Nenenikita the barber to break it down one time…

 

@tommy.suave and @dlonze_ free their bodies…

 

