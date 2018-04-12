Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

These 8 And 10-Year-Old Sisters Are Hair Braiding Gurus

Global Grind

Posted 3 hours ago
4 reads
Leave a comment
She's rocking that hairstyle

Source: Peopleimages / Getty

Sisters Jayonnah (10 yrs) and Aiyonnah (8 yrs) are killing the game with their hair braiding skills. The world got a glimpse at the two girls after their mother posted videos of them on Facebook. 10-year-old Jayonnah was slaying with the feed in “Lemonade” braids while her little sister showed her skills as well. We know adults twice their age who can’t even part their hair straight. These girls are a beast!

Check out some of their work below.

 

Jayonnah

Im getting pretty good at these feedins!

A post shared by Jayonnah And Aiyonnah (@onnaslay) on

 

Aiyonnah

 

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest