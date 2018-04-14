Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

#NBAPlayoffs2018 Storylines To Watch As Round 1 Tips Off

Social media beefs and longstanding feuds will make a few players go extra hard in the postseason openers.

Global Grind

Posted 7 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Atlanta Hawks v Indiana Pacers - Game Seven

Source: Joe Robbins / Getty

NBA fans are rejoicing more than just the start of the playoffs this weekend.

As fate (or an Adam Silver-backed conspiracy) would have it, the first round matchups are particularly entertaining this year, both on the court and off.

As @world_wide_wob pointed out on Twitter, the opening round is packed with social media-fueled drama.

From Lance Stephenson and LeBron James’ legendary meme moment, to @JoelEmbiid and @YoungWhiteside’s war of words, here’s the threads to track after the statline.

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest