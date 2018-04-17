Durtty Boyz Exclusives
HKN Artist Sina Rambo Releases New Single Featuring Olamide “Baba Sina Rambo”

Sina Rambo is a Nigerian native but has been back and forth from the Atlanta to Nigeria where he has been preparing his project, today he released ‘Baba Sina Rambo’ a single featuring Afrobeat Pop Star Olamide. The HKN Gang artist is set to make more appearances in the states this summer but has released this single to keep his fans on edge until his arrival.

When spending time with him in the studio while making this song he mentioned: “Shaku Shaku” which to me meant something of a dance vibe. Because the beat produced by YoungJohn makes you instantly want to get up and dance no matter what part of the world you’re from. Check out the full song below.

