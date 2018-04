New album. KOD 4/20 — J. Cole (@JColeNC) April 17, 2018

With J Cole’s latest album “KOD” on the horizon, we decided why not listen to a few of his essential records that have blessed our ears over the years. If you’ve been under a rock and missed out on his past albums this is the perfect place to catch up with the wave.

Listen to this apple music curated playlist of J. Cole Essentials below:

Signed

@startercam

