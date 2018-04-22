ATL’s Own: DJ Spinz Provides The Vibes In ‘Ride Vibes 3’ (Playlist)

No rap kap 🚫 A post shared by DJ Spinz (@spinzhoodrich) on Mar 28, 2018 at 10:11am PDT

Since I’ve known Spinzo there’s never been any rap kap, needless to say. However he’s continued to bless the people with the culture, Today he listed 11 of his favorite songs in the latest Ride Vibes 3, I’m just now getting caught on to this playlist series but I surely will be following him on Apple Music to get more of his selects. Browse below to see if there is any songs that you already love or find some new songs that you can possibly add to your own playlist.

Starter: You produced all of those or are those just personal favorites? Processed with VSCO with e2 preset Processed with VSCO with a6 preset Processed with VSCO with e2 preset Processed with VSCO with acg preset Processed with VSCO with e2 preset Processed with VSCO with a6 preset

DJ Spinz: Just favs. Left the mixtape game alone a while ago still gotta feed my ppl with the cuts tho so i be doing it thru the playlists

DJ Spinz is known for producing several hits his tracklist is definetly googleable,

https://itunes.apple.com/us/playlist/ride-vibes-3/pl.cdb6b8e96bc84e68bbecbce69d5ffa2e

Signed –

@startercam

Also On Hot 107.9: