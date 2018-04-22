Test
ATL’s Own: DJ Spinz Provides The Vibes In ‘Ride Vibes 3’ (Playlist)

The Durtty Boyz

Posted 1 hour ago
10 reads
Leave a comment

No rap kap 🚫

A post shared by DJ Spinz (@spinzhoodrich) on

Since I’ve known Spinzo there’s never been any rap kap, needless to say. However he’s continued to bless the people with the culture, Today he listed 11 of his favorite songs in the latest Ride Vibes 3, I’m just now getting caught on to this playlist series but I surely will be following him on Apple Music to get more of his selects. Browse below to see if there is any songs that you already love or find some new songs that you can possibly add to your own playlist.

Starter: You produced all of those or are those just personal favorites?

DJ Spinz: Just favs. Left the mixtape game alone a while ago still gotta feed my ppl with the cuts tho so i be doing it thru the playlists

DJ Spinz is known for producing several hits his tracklist is definetly googleable,

https://itunes.apple.com/us/playlist/ride-vibes-3/pl.cdb6b8e96bc84e68bbecbce69d5ffa2e

Signed –

@startercam

StarterCAM

