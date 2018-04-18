Entertainment News
This Hilarious Wedding Video Perfectly Describes Black Families

Global Grind

Just Married - Holding Hands

Source: Justin Horrocks / Getty

Weddings are special moments for everyone involved — but Black weddings take the word “celebration” to a whole new level.

 

Everyone has that one aunty who thinks she’s better than the rest of the family, but you still love her to death.

 

Or the cousin that comes to the wedding just to critique everything from the food to the music.

 

Comedian Cousin Al made a video that so accurately describes Black families at weddings that you’ll swear he knew your entire family personally.

Which family member are you?

via GIPHY

 

comments – add yours
