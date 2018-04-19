The Athlete’s Foot Athlete of The Mic Contest

The Athlete’s Foot is back with The Athlete of The Mic Contest!

Do you think that you have what it takes to open for Birthday Bash ATL in front of 20,000 screaming fans at the Cellaris Lakewood Amphitheatre on Saturday June 16th. The Athlete’s Foot is giving you your chance!

Log on now to theathletesfoot.com and submit a 90 second video of your solo or group performance

· Performances must be clean and explicit language is subject to disqualification

Brought to you by The Athlete’s Foot and Hot 107.9

