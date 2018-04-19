A Hilarious History Of Kanye West And Charlamagne Tha God’s Baffling Beef

People look to Charlamagne Tha God for his honest and blunt opinions on pop culture — so when fans saw the radio host hanging out with Kanye West in Wyoming earlier this week, they wanted the tea, and wanted it fast.

TMZ caught the rapper and jockey leaving Ye’s office in Calabasas on Wednesday and sources say that Charlamagne got to hear the new album and scored an interview Yeezy.

Kanye must really be living by those philosophical tweets these days last time we checked, he and C Tha God were not the best of friends.

Remember back in 2013 when the Breakfast Club host was bold enough to say what everyone was thinking when he told Ye’ that his Yeezus album was wack?

Kanye was so livid about the diss that he went HAM on Charlamagne during a performance at Penn State in 2014, saying, “If I go to a radio interview, shut the f*** up!”

Charlamagne clapped back, “please go buy Kanye some chocolates or some flowers, some balloons for Valentines. He’s acting like a single, bitter b*** right now.”

Things got worse in 2015 when Kanye came back to the Breakfast Club and went on the epic rant that started his Twitter war with Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa.

Although Kanye wasn’t at the Breakfast Club at all in 2016, it sure felt like he was, as many times as Charlamagne gave him Donkey Of The Day that year.

Fast forward a couple of years and Charlamagne gets an exclusive listen to Yeezy’s highly anticipated album. Apparently time does heal all.

