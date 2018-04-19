Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Watch: Desus & Mero Talk To Paula Patton About Her New Movie “Traffik”

Paula Patton stopped by VICELAND for a hilarious interview

Global Grind

Posted 8 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Premiere Of Netflix's 'The Do Over' - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Paula Patton‘s upcoming film Traffik is out in theaters tomorrow, so she’s been making her rounds doing press throughout New York recently. Last night, the actress stopped by Desus & Mero for a hilarious interview, and as always, the extended version uploaded online has even more gems than what we get to see on TV.

Throughout the interview, Patton talked with Desus and Mero about her new film, her relationship with ex-husband Robin Thicke, what it’s like to work in Hollywood, and more. Peep the extended cut below to see the hilarious interactions between Paula and the most illustrious hosts in late night.

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now