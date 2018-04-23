Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Questlove Better Stay Woke, This 2-Year-Old Might Take His Drumming Spot

Someone put Jimmy Fallon on the line!

Global Grind

Posted 9 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-JAZZ-NEWPORT

Source: EVA HAMBACH / Getty

Lennox Howard Noble is definitely a name you’ll want to remember. With the help of his parents, he could be the next in-demand drummer…and he’s only two!

The youngin’ was caught on camera killing the drum part to the song “I Can” by the gospel group Speak Life.

Now granted, Lennox’s mother Shintara Nicole Noble is a singer in Speak Life so it’s no surprise the song got stuck in the kid’s head.

But his talent is undeniable. Check it out below!

 

The clip has already received over 300,000 views and over 11,000 shares on Facebook. Hopefully, this is only the beginning for the young talent!

 

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now