Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Lit: This Clip Can Teach You The Hottest African Dances In One Sitting

Make space!

Global Grind

Posted 6 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-SHOW

Source: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / Getty

Want to make sure your next party is all the way turnt?

Impress that boo thang you’ve been eyeing across the room with some infectious moves from Africa.

A-Star, FRÈNĆHNANA and @tc_ldn1 break down the Shaku Shaku (Nigeria), Pilolo (Ghana), Gwara Gwara (South Africa), and the Boga Dance by the Ghana Boyz in the clip below. Your next night out is set!

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now