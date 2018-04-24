Watch: Chris Rock Talks About Getting “Uncle-Zoned” By Rihanna

It seems like every male celebrity in the world has their own story about getting curved by Rihanna–that’s just the kind of stuff that happens when you’re as sought after as Rih Rih is.

Chris Rock was on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, alongside fellow legendary comedian Adam Sandler. The two were there to discuss their respective comedy specials on Netflix, and at the start of their interview, Rock re-tells a hilarious story from his Tambourine special and yes, it’s about Rihanna. The bad gal “uncle-zoned” Chris Rock and crushed his soul by looking at him like one of her aunts, with no sexual attraction what-so-ever.

Peep Rock telling the story of Rihanna’s curve game in the video below, it’s clear that he’s still not over the hurt. We don’t blame him.

