Whole Mood: Rihanna Is Rihanna’s Number One Fan — And We Should All Take Notes

Rihanna is like a walking, breathing billboard for self love, and we can all use a bit of her sauce.

Just when you thought the Bad Gal’s cockiness couldn’t get any cuter, she posts a video of herself bumping her own throwback hits, once again proving that you should always be your own number one fan.

Rihanna listening and bopping to her first Top 10 single “Pon de Replay” 😍 pic.twitter.com/jtqIs6S0ol — Rihanna News (@RihannaSpot) April 24, 2018

Being your own stan also means that you have to know you worth — and Rih has enough confidence to go around for all of us.

You’ve seen her DIY Fenty Beauty ads making waves on social media. Who else is dope enough to pay themselves to promote themselves?

What I love is Rihanna paying herself from her own beauty line AND disclosing it on Instagram. Issa Queen 👑 pic.twitter.com/4zRw3qWkAS — Grace 🦋 (@GraceFVictory) November 23, 2017

She even embraced all her thicky thickness when folks tried to come for her new curvy physique.

young. black. thicc. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Dec 22, 2017 at 2:20pm PST

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Dec 3, 2017 at 11:41am PST

And she’s well aware of her extraness:

when you extra AF. @fentybeauty #bloopers A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Oct 3, 2017 at 7:06am PDT

Rih’s IG captions alone are proof that her self esteem is on a hunnid.

subtle. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Nov 11, 2017 at 3:02am PST

All we can say about that is, didn’t she tell you that she was a savage?

