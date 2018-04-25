Did ‘The Real Noriega’ Really Owe Rick Ross A Hundred Favors? Fans Think Not.

26 reads Leave a comment
Rick Ross‘ particular way with words put him in the hot seat this week, as fans highlighted some of the white lies he’s told throughout his career. They started with a violent threat aimed at the Dolphins, touched on his supposed relationship with ‘the real Noriega,’ then questioned his life as a new wave drug dealer.
Hit the flip for a dozen times Rozay used his imagination to create a life some believe he probably never lived. Maybe, just maybe, he’ll set the record straight one day.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13Next page »
Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – add yours