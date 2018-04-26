Women In Music Atlanta Announces Inaugural Panel Of Leading Ladies In Music

ATLANTA, GA – April 25, 2018 – Women in Music Atlanta will hold its first Leading Ladies panel on Saturday, April 28, 2018 at Georgia State University’s Creative Media Industries Institute. The event will highlight the successes of women who are leaders in the music industry and in the Atlanta community.

Featured panelists will include Tammy Hurt (Managing Partner, Endeavor Sound; National Trustee, Recording Academy Atlanta; Co-Founder of Georgia Music Partners), Natalie Sims (Founder & Creative Director, Native North), Michele Caplinger (Senior Executive Director – Recording Academy, Atlanta Chapter and Founding Officer of Georgia Music Partners), Malia Murray (Founder, maliaSHUTup LLC; Social Media Director, LVRN), and Dina Marto (Owner & Founder of Twelve Music & Studios).

“As a committee member of the Women in Music Atlanta Chapter, I am not only excited to help put this event together, but I am also excited to be a panelist alongside these amazing women,” Marto says. “Our goal is to create experiences that encourage collaboration and recognize our trailblazers in a male-dominated industry.”

The panel will be moderated by music journalist Christina Lee, whose work has been featured in publications such as The Guardian, Rolling Stone, and Buzzfeed. She holds the position of Vice Chair of Membership within Women in Music Atlanta.

Discussions will include the panelists’ thoughts on the future of music, how they began their careers in the music business, how to navigate the music industry as a woman, and other relevant advice for people who desire to enter the music industry.

Doors will open at 1:30 P.M. with a prompt start at 2:00 P.M., followed by networking between 3:00 P.M. and 4:00 P.M.

The Creative Media Industries Institute is located at 25 Park Place Northeast, Suite 306, Atlanta, GA 30303. Free parking is available at the G Deck (Collins St. entrance). RSVP is strongly encouraged. All members and non-members are welcome to register to attend at https://leadingladieswimatl.eventbrite.com.

For more information, follow Women in Music Atlanta at www.facebook.com/WIMAtlanta for news and updates.

Shots Bakery is an official sponsor of the Leading Ladies panel. For more information, visit: http://instagram.com/shotsbakery.

—

About Women in Music

Founded in 1985, Women in Music is the longest running and largest nonprofit organization for women in the music industry. The organization’s mission is to advance the awareness, equality, diversity, heritage, opportunities, and cultural aspects of women in musical arts and the music industry through education, networking resources, support, empowerment, and recognition. Women in Music believes that the conversation around equality is an inclusive discussion where all voices are welcome. Our members are women at all stages in their careers — from students to seasoned industry veterans — and men who support our cause. We are record label executives, artist managers, songwriters, musicians, attorneys, recording engineers, agents, publicists, studio owners, music publishers, online and traditional marketers and more. For more information about Women in Music, visit www.womeninmusic.org.

For inquiries please contact:

Tami LaTrell, Vice Chair of Communications, WIM Atlanta.

tlatrell@womeninmusic.org

