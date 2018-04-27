London On Da Track & Southside of 808 Mafia Give Away 30 FREE Beats

Prominent Hip Hop producers, London On Da Track and Southside of 808 Mafia have announced that they are giving away 15 original beats each to deserving artists following comments made from rising rapper Russ.

Footage from a 2016 interview of Russ recently surfaced online where he blamed producers for the current state of Hip Hop. Of course, his remarks caused an uproar in the producer community and instead of bashing Russ’ name, they are supplying talented independent artists with FREE beats which would normally cost well over $2,500 or more.

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

