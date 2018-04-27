Nicki Minaj Drops “Chun Li” Music Video Snippet

Just 2 weeks ago, Nicki Minaj broke the internet with the release of 2 new tracks, “Chun Li” and “Barbie Tingz” steaming from nearly a 5-month hiatus. Today, the self-proclaimed barbie released a snippet from the unofficial music video for “Chun Li” which features popular choreographer and director, Aliya Janell.

Nicki promises that the official music video will be epic and is releasing soon.

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

