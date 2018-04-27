Nicki Minaj Drops “Chun Li” Music Video Snippet

Just 2 weeks ago, Nicki Minaj broke the internet with the release of 2 new tracks, “Chun Li” and “Barbie Tingz” steaming from nearly a 5-month hiatus. Today, the self-proclaimed barbie released a snippet from the unofficial music video for “Chun Li” which features popular choreographer and director, Aliya Janell.
Nicki promises that the official music video will be epic and is releasing soon.
Ok, so here’s the story. When you click on the link in my bio, you’ll see me with my new baby @thealiyajanell who I saw dancing to itty bitty piggy one day & fell in love with her. Long story short, I hired her. The REAL #ChunLi video DOES NOT look like what you’ll see when you click the link!!!! But after 2 days of filming, around 5am when my whole team & crew were TIRED AF, I asked her to FREESTYLE with me & this is what happened. The real #ChunLi video was directed by @stevenkleinstudio and will BLOW ur fkng mind! I love my team so much. @bcompleted on style with @brettalannelson (talking shit in the back), @kimblehaircare on my hair (top notch QUEEN Tingz) and my baby @officialsheiks on makeup (top notch QUEEN TINGZ!!!!). Video coming soon. Thx for ur patience. Love you 😘😘😘♥️ bts by @grizzleearts LINK IN MY BIO
Lalaa Shepard