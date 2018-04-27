Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

NBA Tity Boi? See The Footage That Almost Got 2 Chainz Drafted To The League

#RapOrGoToTheLeague

Global Grind

Posted 8 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
2016 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Apparently when 2 Chainz raps about ballin’, he’s not just talking about spending his millions.

 

The ATL emcee was once a standout college basketball player who was being considered as a replacement for Penny Hardaway at the University of Memphis.

 

Tity, whose real name is Tauheed Epps, was also a 4.0 student and star of high school basketball team back in ’95. The flashback footage below is one of the highlight videos that made Chainz a hot commodity for college recruits.

 

No wonder he’s always spotted grinning while sitting court side at basketball games — it’s a dream come true.

First time seeing a game in the infamous @thegarden 💪🏿 #raporgototheleague

A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on

#RAPORGOTOTHELEAGUE

A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on

Floor seat SHAWTY

A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on

 

The proud dad is even allowing his young son to follow in his footsteps; when he’s old enough of course:

 

2 Chainz probably would’ve been a great professional baller, but for our sake — we’re glad he chose to bless us those fire bars instead.

via GIPHY

 

 

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now