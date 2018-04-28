Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Super Dad: LeBron Cheers His Son Bronny’s Team Between Playoff Games

Even with Game 7 against the Pacers scheduled tomorrow, the King still took time to root for prince Bronny.

Global Grind

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
2016 NBA Finals - Game Seven

Source: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty

A day after a tough loss to the Indiana Pacers Friday, and with a crucial Game 7 coming up Sunday, LeBron James still had the time and energy to be up for his son’s basketball tournament Saturday morning.

Bronny James showed out at the Dru Joyce classic with his dad’s support, and his North Coast Blue Chips cruised to 30-point win.

Wearing his pops’ signature socks and kicks, Bronny showed elite skills on both offense and defense.

LeBron’s Cav’s tip-off with Victor OladipoLance Stephenson and the Pacers Sunday at 1 p.m. EST.

Flip the page for more highlights from Bronny, including a monster block that he clearly learned watching his old man.

1 2Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now