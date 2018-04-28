Can’t Even Lie: The Yodeling WalMart Kid’s New Record Is Low Key Fye

In case case you forgot that dreams really do come true, just take a look at the Yodeling Wal Mart kid’s life over the last couple of weeks.
He literally went from aspiring young artist belting out tunes in grocery stores for cash to performing at Coachella and landing record deal.
11- year old Mason Ramsey loves his new found fame so much that he wrote a song about called “Famous”. And we can’t even lie, the kid may have a hit on his hands.
But some folks are not here for the kids new track; slamming it for not being age appropriate:
While others totally support the young hustler’s grind:
The moral of the story here is that if it’s meant to be, it’ll be — even if it takes disturbing the peace at your local Wal Mart.