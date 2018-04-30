Black Man Found Hanging From Bridge Near HBCU Campus In Atlanta

According to Police, an Atlanta man was found hanging from a bridge over Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near the Atlanta University Center over the weekend. Authorities believe the innocent was a suicide and didn’t find any foul play.

The man had a chain wrapped around his neck and police say an eye witness was heard screaming “Don’t do it!” Officials have not been able to find next of kin, but police are still investigating.

