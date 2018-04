W. Kamau Bell is comedic host of CNN’s United Shades of America. In his weekly show. He travels the world to tackle the thorny issue of race and racism head-on. The comedian sat down with Reec to discuss his involvement with Georgia’s seemingly rising number of Klan rallies and how he’s partly responsible for the shut down of a coffee shop over racism long before the Starbucks thing happened.

