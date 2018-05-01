514 Plants And Over 100 Pounds Of Packaged Marijuana Seized In Atlanta Raid

Heard County police in Atlanta sized over 100 pounds of Marijuana in a raid last week of two properties in the 6700 block of Rockmill Road in Franklin. According to authorities, they found over 100 pounds of packaged marijuana, plus more than 500 marijuana plants. The men arrested were not at home during the time of the raid, but were later apprehended during a traffic stop. Officials have been investigating of the the men over the past month in a multi-jurisdictional investigation.

