Is Marvel Better Than DC? This Dance Battle Maybe The Answer

With Infinity War doing numbers at the box office right now, the age old conversion continues: Which Universe is the most lit? Marvel or DC?
Well, some smart Twitter user put together an epic dance video that may put a rest to the comic book beef.
Seeing Black Panther, The Hulk, Spider-Man and more Marvel peeps get down to Lil Uzi Vert ‘s “Do What I Want” will probably have you saying, “DC who?”
Even though there are a few DC stars in the clip, it’s looking like Marvel characters are lighting it up! What y’all think?
Who you riding with?
The OG?
Or the hot one?
