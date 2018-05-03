This Kid Shoots Her Shot With Walmart By Trying To Become The Next Viral Sensation

Walmart continues to be lit thanks to the groundwork laid by Yodeling Walmart Kid.

Many people have tried to emulate his success with parodies and other yodel-centric performances.

However, one girl is taking an alternative route, by showcasing her great dance skills for an international audience.

Estelle Martin of Buffalo, New York took to the electronics section of Walmart to show off her moves to the K-Pop song “Time for the Moon Night” by GFRIEND.

Walmart Gfriend Navillera Girl is back at Walmart and this time she’s going off to Time For The Moon Night. Slay sis! 😩🙌 pic.twitter.com/sig0HO1Wra — ネコ (@Iofuu) May 2, 2018

Estelle’s interpretation of the song got nothing but love from the online community.

Gfriend Walmart girl is really só sweet she learned the choreo in 30 minutes just for us pic.twitter.com/cFtXVIzEWP — Time for the Moon Hiatus (@yeojachingusus) May 2, 2018

SHE KILLED IT — ￼ (@seiekineeded) May 3, 2018

Bless her honestly😍✨ — 안나🌷 (Anna) (@AnnaAnzi) May 3, 2018

Could this be the next Walmart sensation?

If you let the Internet tell it, Walmart is the new spot to drop your latest mixtape, cover song, or performance piece.

maybe walmart is the new soundcloud — Whethan (@whethanmusic) May 1, 2018

All the young talent out there… stay woke.

Also On Hot 107.9: