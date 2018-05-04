Entertainment News
Seems Like Prince Spoke About ‘Free Thought’ Before Kanye, But His Came With A Warning

A little wisdom from the deceased artist.

BET Awards '06 - Show

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

For the last week or so, Kanye West has been all about “free thought.”

However, Kanye’s “free thought” hasn’t been going too well, considering it involved backlash for loving Trump and believing slavery was a choice.

Yeezy might do well to listen to the ancestors when it comes to the pros and cons of “free thought.” The late great Prince had some thoughts on the subject that might make Kanye reconsider his philosophy. Watch the Purple One speak below!

Spiritual Currency #mentor cc: @sanaahamri

A post shared by Vikter Duplaix (@vikterduplaix) on

