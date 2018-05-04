Seems Like Prince Spoke About ‘Free Thought’ Before Kanye, But His Came With A Warning

For the last week or so, Kanye West has been all about “free thought.”

Free thinkers don't fear retaliation for your thoughts. The traditional thinkers are only using thoughts and words but they are in a mental prison. You are free. You've already won. Feel energized. Move in love not fear. Be afraid of nothing. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

I love when people have their own ideas. You don't have to be allowed anymore. Just be. Love who you want to love. That's free thought. I'm not even political. I'm not a democrat or a republican — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

However, Kanye’s “free thought” hasn’t been going too well, considering it involved backlash for loving Trump and believing slavery was a choice.

Yeezy might do well to listen to the ancestors when it comes to the pros and cons of “free thought.” The late great Prince had some thoughts on the subject that might make Kanye reconsider his philosophy. Watch the Purple One speak below!

Spiritual Currency #mentor cc: @sanaahamri A post shared by Vikter Duplaix (@vikterduplaix) on May 3, 2018 at 12:38am PDT

Also On Hot 107.9: