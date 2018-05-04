Weekend Shmood: This Voguer Shows How A Grand Staircase Entrance Should ALWAYS Be Made

If your week was full of hard work, sweat and tears, then you should be busting into your weekend like a Beyoncé Coachella performance.
One certified voguer, @starrthelegend, got the picture, when they decided to destroy some stairs while making an entrance.
LIKE / SHARE … tagg your favorite celebs … help me BREAK THE NET AGAIN !!! 😘😘😘 #throwbackthursday .. “ They need voguers like me ! They need voguers like me ! “ #roomshaker #beatcather #legendary #firstToBreakTheNet #starrthelegend #motherviral #eastcoastqueen #drag #rickowens @papermagazine @tenzmag @dazed @tenzmag @viceland @voguehouseofnewyork @rickowensonline @qween_beat @kuntyvogue #ballroom #voguedance #voguedancer @janetjackson @missymisdemeanorelliott @ciara @ladygaga @keyshiacole @uglyworldwide .. THIS IS WHAT I DO ! If u were wondering!!! I DOES THIS !!! Fuck shit up and leave come back fuck it up and leave again ! !
Is your debut living up to the standard?
Get on it.