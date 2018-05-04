Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Weekend Shmood: This Voguer Shows How A Grand Staircase Entrance Should ALWAYS Be Made

Run it back one time if you ain't got the shine.

Global Grind

Posted 5 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Life Ball 2013 - After Show Party

Source: Thomas Niedermueller/Life Ball 2013 / Getty

If your week was full of hard work, sweat and tears, then you should be busting into your weekend like a Beyoncé Coachella performance.

One certified voguer, @starrthelegend, got the picture, when they decided to destroy some stairs while making an entrance.

 

Is your debut living up to the standard?

Get on it.

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now