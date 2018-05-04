Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Yasss Kween: This Guy’s Senior Portrait Has The Internet Trippin’

This is how you slay the pic.

Global Grind

Posted 6 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

A high school student by the name of Kev (@kevikodra) has the internet trippin’ on this good Friday and it’s all thanks to his makeup skills, which as you can see, are insane. Hailing all the way from Toronto, the senior measured an old school portrait of his against his newer graduation photo…and Twitter couldn’t believe.

Tongues wagged, but of course there were also some haters. Hit the flip to see what we mean and for more of Kev’s incredible makeup looks.

1 2 3Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now