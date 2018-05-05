Viral Idol: This Meme Queen Is Finally “Through” With School (And Her Ex)

Vine legend @Courtneyyyy_J announced that she is graduating college with her Bachelors of Science in Biological Sciences this spring.

May 5th 2018 at 9:00am, I will be receiving my Bachelors of Science Degree in Biological Sciences.🙏🏾👩🏾‍🎓 pic.twitter.com/3orlLF252F — ALMIGHTY BIG MAMA (@Courtneyyyy_J) May 4, 2018

Those who know Courtney as the “I’m Through” girl from her classic Vine video were ecstatic to learn that she had been finishing her homework in between sassy videos about her love life.

Omg omg y’all this that girl from vine who said she was done with ol boy but ended up right back with him?! Girl congratulations!!!! https://t.co/nL6a29h0g3 — Parí (@princexparis) May 4, 2018

Back when everyone still did it for the Vine, a young Courtney posted a video announcing that she was “through” with her former boo because he was too much.

Less than six seconds later, we see our queen riding shotgun in her man’s whip while Chief Keef blasts in the background.

QUEEN pic.twitter.com/LmQMupWSTa — kylie jenner’s cartier love bracelet (@jontamaraj) May 5, 2018

You still with him?💀💀💀 — ✝EMON✝ (@myson_foster) May 5, 2018

When asked if she was still with her old guy, she replied “nope,” and laughed.

Queen Courtney graciously accepted the love and was surprised that everyone still remembered her from the Vine days.

I want to say thank you to everyone who said congratulations, I want to respond to everyone but I didn’t realize y’all would remember I was the girl from the vine and it would blow up😂 thank you so much❤️ — ALMIGHTY BIG MAMA (@Courtneyyyy_J) May 5, 2018

She tweeted: "I want to say thank you to everyone who said congratulations, I want to respond to everyone but I didn't realize y'all would remember I was the girl from the vine and it would blow up thank you so much "

