Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Viral Idol: This Meme Queen Is Finally “Through” With School (And Her Ex)

The star of the hilarious “I’m through” Vine is also through with her studies.

Global Grind

Posted 11 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Posing for the perfect selfie

Source: AleksandarNakic / Getty

Vine legend @Courtneyyyy_J announced that she is graduating college with her Bachelors of Science in Biological Sciences  this spring.

Those who know Courtney as the “I’m Through” girl from her classic Vine video were ecstatic to learn that she had been finishing her homework in between sassy videos about her love life.

Back when everyone still did it for the Vine, a young Courtney posted a video announcing that she was “through” with her former boo because he was too much.

Less than six seconds later, we see our queen riding shotgun in her man’s whip while Chief Keef blasts in the background.

Those who know Courtney as the “I’m Through” girl from her classic Vine video were ecstatic to learn that she had been finishing her homework in between sassy videos about her love life.

When asked if she was still with her old guy, she replied “nope,” and laughed.

Queen Courtney graciously accepted the love and was surprised that everyone still remembered her from the Vine days.

She tweeted: “I want to say thank you to everyone who said congratulations, I want to respond to everyone but I didn’t realize y’all would remember I was the girl from the vine and it would blow up😂 thank you so much❤

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now