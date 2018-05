After Beyonce’s epic Coachella performance, everyone is trying to get down with the BDK. While some just went ahead and purchased merch from Beyonce’s Coachella pop-up store and called it a day, one eager BeyHive member took it a step further by creating Queen Bey stroll during his very own probate.

BDK Probate Spring 18

y’all my brother clowns too much 😂 pic.twitter.com/mcHbBGU6js — AM🌼 (@azhamone) May 6, 2018

And if you think he killed it that time, he’s got more strolls for you!

This his “stroll” y’all 😂 im so weak rn pic.twitter.com/2aPvJ6p0D9 — AM🌼 (@azhamone) May 6, 2018

he made me record another stroll 😂 he said this the divine 9 for BDK pic.twitter.com/HsY2p3REp9 — AM🌼 (@azhamone) May 6, 2018

