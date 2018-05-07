America’s New Superhero Is Small, Black And Maybe Flying Through Your Town Soon

Fake superheroes are all the rage these days — but what about the real life warriors changing people’s lives on a daily basis.

4-year old Alabama kid, Austin Perine, discovered that his superpower was feeding the homeless. So once a week, Austin rocks a red cape and transforms into “President Austin,” delivering meals to the less fortunate.

I better f*cking see this kid on Ellen because this is the best thing I’ve seen in a while wow, his parents are raising a young king 😭♥️ pic.twitter.com/2a7oGDMbOy — Queen Mel 🇭🇹 (@BLVCKMATTERS) May 6, 2018

Since starting his mission earlier this year, the young hero has raised more than $26,000 and counting toward his mission.

Austin isn’t even five years old yet and he already has big plans for the country:

The young King adds a whole new meaning to the saying, “Listen to the kids, bro”. It usually takes young, brilliant minds like his to teach the world what love and kindness really is.

Look out for superhero Austin Perine in the Avengers movie coming out in 2044. Ha!

