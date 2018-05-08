Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

The Face Of Evil: 9 TV & Movie Teachers That Are Scary AF

Saved by the bell...literally.

Global Grind

Posted 3 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
ABC's 'How to Get Away with Murder' - Season Three

Source: Richard Cartwright / Getty

This week in May marks  National Teacher Appreciation Week and for anyone who’s learned something from an instructor, you have a lot to be thankful for.

Everyone doesn’t have the luxary of having great teachers. As a matter of fact, some teachers are just plain scary.

While the fear of God can definitely be a light under someone’s brain, too much spooky can have you questioning a teacher’s alleigience to the dark side.

Swipe through for some of the most scary teachers from TV and movies, and you tell us if you’re passing their class or dropping out!

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now