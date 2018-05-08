J. Cole Announces A ‘KOD’ Tour With Special Guest Young Thug

It’s official: J. Cole is taking his latest project, KOD, on the road for a 34-date tour across North America.
On Tuesday, the North Carolina native announced the full set of dates for his KOD Tour, also revealing that Young Thug would be joining him as a special guest for the entire thing. It doesn’t get any better than this.
The tour kicks off in Miami in this summer, and wraps up in October with a final show in Boston. The rapper posted the announcement on his social media pages along with the announcement of Thugger joining him. Tickets for the even go on pre-sale on Saturday, and they’re sure to sell like hotcakes.
Check out a full list of KOD Tour dates below, any date with an asterisk beside it will not include Young Thug on the night’s lineup.
Aug 9 – Miami, FL – AmericanAirlines Arena
Aug 11 – Tampa, FL – Amelia Arena
Aug 12 – Atlanta, GA – Infinite Energy Center*
Aug 14 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Aug 15 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Aug 17 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
Aug 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Aug 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena*
Aug 22 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl SDSU
Aug 24 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center
Aug 29 – Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena
Sep 2 – Boise, ID – Taco Bell Arena
Sep 4 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Sep 5 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
Sep 7 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Sep 8 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena
Sep 10 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
Sept 12 – Little Rock, AR – Verizon Arena*
Sep 13 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Sep 17 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Sep 18 – Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center
Sep 19 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
Sep 21 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesar’s Arena
Sep 22 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena
Sep 23 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
Sep 25 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
Sep 26 – Hartford, CT – XL Center
Sep 28 – University Park, PA – Bryce Jordan Center
Oct 1 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*
Oct 4 – Toronto – Air Canada Centre
Oct 5 – Montreal – Bell Centre
Oct 6 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Oct 8 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena*
Oct 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden