Preme On Kanye West: ‘His Thought Process Is A Lot Different Than Ours’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

After hitting us with songs like “Can’t Hang” with PartyNextDoor, “No Defeat,” & “Hot Boy” featuring Lil Wayne, OVO affiliate and Drake’s right-hand man Preme decides to come through Hot 96.3 and sit down in studio to talk with Ashmac about his long awaited debut album Light Of Day, which also features Offset, Ty Dolla $ign, YG, and Post Malone.

Plus, he got real deep about his opinion on Kanye West, saying that these recent rants we are seeing on Twitter and hearing in interviews, he heard back in Wyoming when him and Drake were all in studio together. He also alluded to the fact that even though he doesn’t fully agree with Kanye West’s recent rants but he does understand him better than most. See the video clip above.

Watch the full interview below!

