ATL
Home > ATL

Drake Causes A Scene Shopping at Lenox Mall In Atlanta

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 30 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
ENTERTAINMENT-US-MUSIC-BILLBOARD-AWARDS-PRESSROOM

Source: MARK RALSTON / Getty

Via | HotNewHipHop

Watch people stop in their tracks as Drake roams Lenox Mall in Atlanta on Tuesday.

Imagine you’re shopping at the mall when all of a sudden you see a herd of security guards walking towards you and Drake happens to be in the middle of them. Well that was the case for some people on Tuesday when Drizzy was spotted walking around Lenox Mall in Atlanta.

Rockin’ an Adidas jumpsuit, Drake was seen roaming the mall Tuesday with some OVO members & some big security guards by his side. He visited the Apple Store for a little while, presumably taking care of something, but who knows what.

 

READ MORE

 

Drake , drake lenox mall

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now