Lifetime Developing R. Kelly Cinema Revolving Around Sexual Abuse Claims

Posted 9 hours ago
2017 R Kelly Memory Lane Tour

Via | HipHopDX

The multitude of sexual abuse and misconduct allegations against R. Kelly will be explored in two projects being developed by Lifetime. The network has announced a documentary series and feature film based on Kelly’s alleged offenses as part of its Emmy-winning Stop Violence Against Women campaign.

“What we’ve seen — in the last year in particular — is the tremendous power of women’s voices when given the opportunity to share their truth,” Lifetime’s SVP of Unscripted Development and Programming Brie Miranda Bryant in a statement. “But there are important stories still untold, stories of bravery, resilience and defiance that demand to be heard. This is one of those stories.”

