Lifetime Developing R. Kelly Cinema Revolving Around Sexual Abuse Claims

The multitude of sexual abuse and misconduct allegations against R. Kelly will be explored in two projects being developed by Lifetime. The network has announced a documentary series and feature film based on Kelly’s alleged offenses as part of its Emmy-winning Stop Violence Against Women campaign.

“What we’ve seen — in the last year in particular — is the tremendous power of women’s voices when given the opportunity to share their truth,” Lifetime’s SVP of Unscripted Development and Programming Brie Miranda Bryant in a statement. “But there are important stories still untold, stories of bravery, resilience and defiance that demand to be heard. This is one of those stories.”

