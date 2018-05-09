Voices: Janelle Monáe Is Not Here To Be Judge

Janelle Monáe‘s critically acclaimed new album “Dirty Computer” is sending a message to young and old people to be yourself. Throughout the album, you hear Monae speak on women empowerment, loving free and more! So in Voices, we speak on all things “Dirty Computer.” You will hear Janelle talk about her Rap Skills, “Emotion Picture” and more in this Radio One Original.

