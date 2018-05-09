Entertainment News
Who Needs A Dance Instructor When You Have De Strength Of De Blek Youth

Global Grind

Happy Women Dancing

Source: FatCamera / Getty

Now we all know that when it comes to dancing, history has shown that the Black kids have that skill on lock, compared to other peer groups.

 

So it’s not uncommon for them to be expected to teach other kids, especially White ones, how to correctly do the latest dance moves. As skilled as Black kids are, they don’t mind sharing a little of their wisdom with the rhythmically challenged.

 

But we gotta admit — the White kids have totally stepped up their game when it comes to getting down, to hip hop music especially.

We really are just one nation under a grove.

 

And the brilliant Black kids are leading the way, while Blocboy JB play’s in the background.

via GIPHY

 

 

