Swizz Beatz Will Give You $5K To Put On An Art Show

The Dean Collection — a contemporary family art collection founded by Swizz Beatz and wife Alicia Keys — is giving creatives a platform to help jumpstart their careers.

“It’s time for you to start taking your creativity into your own hands,” Swizz said via an Instagram video announcing his new initiative. “It’s time to start taking your business into your own hands.”

