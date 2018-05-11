Swizz Beatz Will Give You $5K To Put On An Art Show

Via | HipHopDX
The Dean Collection — a contemporary family art collection founded by Swizz Beatz and wife Alicia Keys — is giving creatives a platform to help jumpstart their careers.
“It’s time for you to start taking your creativity into your own hands,” Swizz said via an Instagram video announcing his new initiative. “It’s time to start taking your business into your own hands.”
ATTENTION Deadline May 31st ‼️ There are so many amazing artists out there, but it’s hard to break through. For all my creatives, it’s time to take your career into your own hands! Today, @thedeancollection is launching a new initiative called “The Dean Collection St(Art)ups”. We want to give 20 people $5,000‼️ each to put on their own art show . Any theme. Any medium. You keep 100% of what you sell. This is a Global project !! Link in bio for more information ⬆ @thedeancollection ⚡️⚡️⚡️Fyi #nocommission LA is still going down!! By the artist for the artist with the people !!!!!!! Please spread the word! #TDC20