If you or someone you know is between the age of 16 and 24 years old & you live in Atlanta, you may be in luck for a summer job! Positive American Youth (www.PayUsa.org), Reec of Hot 107.9 & Work Source Atlanta have joined forces to give young adults work opportunities!

For more information send an email to: PositiveYouth1@gmail.com

Use this Subject Line: Summer Job

Also include: name, address, phone number and email.

